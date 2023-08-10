We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28" TV Signage
* Customized UI may be little different
* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).
* Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.
* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Actual remote control may slightly differ
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 Kitkat) /iOS based mobile device
* Actual remote control may slightly differ.
All Spec
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Fixed)
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic BK
-
Tool Name
-
TL52
-
Weight with Stand
-
4.58 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
20.2/20.2/20.0/22.7 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
21.1/21.1/20.9/23.6 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
804 x 461 x 185 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
650 x 390 (Including IR:395) x 78.4 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
650 x 445 x 188 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
6.46 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.18 kg
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
10W
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
44
-
ErP Class
-
A
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
On Power Consumption
-
30W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
49.2W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
34.3W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
SDR Grade
-
F
-
SDR On mode
-
27W
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.55M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
AV In
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x2)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
200 nit
-
Resolution
-
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
-
28
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
100 x 100 mm
