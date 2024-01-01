We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Committed to Sustainability
LG Recognized as MSAP Leader
LG’s environmental practices have earned us the title of Leader in the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program 22-23.
MSAP Ratings recognize environmental and social leadership by acknowledging manufacturers who promote sustainability and sustainable practices.
LG has earned the Leader status in the categories of Cruise TVs, Healthcare TVs, Digital Signage, Small Monitors, and Hospitality: H Models.
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
Pro:Centric allows you to customize hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, you can create an upscale in-room entertainment experience and enhances convenience through high-end technology.
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM
Pro:Centric Direct Solution
Pro:Centric Direct* is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service for guests, and efficiently manage all TVs.
Soft AP
Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.
