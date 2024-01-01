About Cookies on This Site

Committed to Sustainability

LG Recognized as MSAP Leader

LG’s environmental practices have earned us the title of Leader in the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program 22-23. 

MSAP Ratings recognize environmental and social leadership by acknowledging manufacturers who promote sustainability and sustainable practices. 

LG has earned the Leader status in the categories of Cruise TVs, Healthcare TVs, Digital Signage, Small Monitors, and Hospitality: H Models.

Feature-Cruise_main-image-D

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on the circuit board virtually eliminates such circumstances by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.0

This is LG Smart TV with webOS 4.0. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Pro:Idiom

DRM (Digital Right Management) technology unlocks access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high value digital contents.

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric allows you to customize hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, you can create an upscale in-room entertainment experience and enhances convenience through high-end technology.

*Customized UI may be a little different.

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct* is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service for guests, and efficiently manage all TVs.

*In RF Case, two-way communication not available.
**Actual UI may differ.
***When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG’s easy home menu solution. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID

Enhance the connectivity experience by overcoming the constraints of space. This feature enables users to manage a virtual LAN via the LAN out function, setting an ID for each device in the TV menu.

*AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected to the LAN out port.(An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
*VLAN ID: Created a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).

SMART EXPERIENCE & CONNECTIVITY

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content between devices more easily and quickly.

SMART EXPERIENCE & CONNECTIVITY

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device’s screen, and users can share their content and memories together.

SMART EXPERIENCE & CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Sound Sync

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based Mobile Device.

Voice Recognition

The 65WS960H OLED Smart Hospitality TV includes voice recognition, allowing users to easily control the TV.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

 

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.