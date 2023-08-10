49" Pro:Centric UHD Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Customer Design Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart
The UT661H series offers Ultra HD Displays, customizable apps, and Pro: Centric, hospitality content management software that enables you to easily create customized content.