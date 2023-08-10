65UT761H0ZB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" UHD Commercial TV
* Customized Ul may be little different.
* Actual UI may be litter different
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* We provide two protocol for Sl solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink)
* Only available for LG TV models
All Spec
-
Inch
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
-
Digital
-
Yes (DVB - T2 / C / S2)
-
HDR (Dolby Vision / 10 Pro / HLG)
-
- / • / •
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
•
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
•
-
LG Sound Sync
-
• (Required Bluetooth)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
•
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
•
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
•
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
•
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
• (PCA3.8)
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Chanenel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, BEACON, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, Headphone Out, RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,451 x 910 x 323.7 / 25.8
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,451 x 840 x 64 / 24.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,600 x 1,035 x 207 / 33.3
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240, 50 / 60
-
Typical
-
169
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.