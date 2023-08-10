About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" UHD Commercial TV
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

65" UHD Commercial TV

Product Information Sheet
65UT761H0ZB

65" UHD Commercial TV

A Premium Smart Solution With UHD Content Delivery1

A Premium Smart Solution With UHD Content Delivery

Provide your guests with the interactive smart solution, Pro:Centric SMART, for a superior experience. The UT761H series enables you to customize and create your own content with SDK Tools, Pre-loaded Apps, and content management software, Pro:Centric Direct.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution1
Pro:Centric SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

* Customized Ul may be little different.

Pro:Centric Server Application1
Pro:Centric SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution1
Pro:Centric SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With the solution, users enable to design UI easily and provide customized service while managing TV efficiently.

* Actual UI may be litter different

Multi Languages1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. Making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
Smart TV by LG webOS 4.51
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.
Quick Menu1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG's easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user friendly than ever. The solution has been upgraded in a big way; Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool is added and Quick Manager is ready to use, which allows easy information distribution throughout the same network.
Voice Recognition1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market with voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of your products and services.
SoftAP 1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

SoftAP    

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a virtual Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

EzManger1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

EzManger

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
TV Link Interactive1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

TV Link Interactive

LG Protocal through RS-232 allows communication between TV and SI interface box, eventually giving smart service and more contents to Hotel guests.

* We provide two protocol for Sl solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink)

Instant On1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
External Speaker Out1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Multi IR 1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Multi IR  

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.

* Only available for LG TV models

External Clock1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

External Clock

Easily attach an external clock to your hospitality TV. Guests can quickly check the time just by looking at the TV, and all it needs is an RGB interface connection.
Pro:Idiom1
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

65"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Edge

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (DVB - T2 / C / S2)

VIDEO

HDR (Dolby Vision / 10 Pro / HLG)

- / • / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

One Touch Sound Tuning

LG Sound Sync

• (Required Bluetooth)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Multicast / Unicast ready

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

• (PCA3.8)

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Chanenel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, BEACON, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, Headphone Out, RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,451 x 910 x 323.7 / 25.8

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,451 x 840 x 64 / 24.1

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,600 x 1,035 x 207 / 33.3

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240, 50 / 60

Typical

169

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65UT761H0ZB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UT761H0ZB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UT761H0ZB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UT761H0ZB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65UT761H0ZB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.