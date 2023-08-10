About Cookies on This Site

32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Product Information Sheet
32LS341H0ZA

32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

The LS341H Commercial TV series provides hotels with an economical TV solution with Pro:Centric V for two-part solution (with an external set-top box). It delivers crisp Full HD images by using a stylish commercial-grade stand.
Quick Menu
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG’s easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user-friendly than ever.
Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Welcome Video / Screen
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
USB Data Cloning
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display and will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
Commercial Swivel Stand
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for guests with a commercial grade stand. This allows guests to watch the TV from any angle. Also, for security purposes, the stand may be secured to its table.
External Speaker Out
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.
Diagnostics
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

Diagnostics

The TV stores diagnostic data, which can be saved to a USB memory device, thus enabling service engineers to analyse the data and identify technical issues quickly and easily.
IR Out
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Stand Type

1 pole (Swivel)

Front Colour

Ceramic BK

DISPLAY

Inch

32"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness (cd/m²)

240

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1000000:1

Response Time (GtoG, ms)

8

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

60Hz

Life span (hrs)

30,000

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)

Analog

PAL

Teletext

Yes

VIDEO

SoC

M1A+R, Single

AUDIO

Audio Output

5W+5W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Data Streaming (RF), HCAP (GEM)

Pro:Centric V

Pro:Centric Application version 3.8

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R, PCS200S

Quick Menu

version 3.0

FEATURES

Ease Installation

EzManager, USB Cloning

Management

Self Diagnostics (USB), HTNG-CEC (v1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (v1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out (Int / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility - Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

USB

USB Auto playback

Setting Option

Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving

FUNCTION

Signage (Corporate/Retail)

DPM (Digital Power management), Time scheduler

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB 2.0, CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, SNMP/MHEG), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack) - Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω

OTHERS

Anti-theft System

Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

736 x 493.6 x 240.8 / 5.9

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

736 x 437 x 82.9 / 4.65

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

905 x 530 x 162 / 7.35

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B): On Bezel

18.7 / 18.7 / 18.7 / 21.2

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B): Off Bezel

17.2 / 17.2 / 17.2 / 19.7

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240, 50 / 60

Power Consumption(Max.)

50W

Power Consumption(Typ.)

37W

Stand-by

0.3

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

F

On Power Consumption

26W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

36kWh

ACCESSORY

Remote type

S-Con

Power Cable

1.5M, Angle Type

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32LS341H0ZA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LS341H0ZA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32LS341H0ZA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32LS341H0ZA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32LS341H0ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LS341H0ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
LS341H-SpecPDF.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.