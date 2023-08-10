We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Pro:Centric Hotel TV
All Spec
-
Stand Type
-
1 pole (Swivel)
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic BK
-
Inch
-
32"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
240
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1000000:1
-
Response Time (GtoG, ms)
-
8
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Life span (hrs)
-
30,000
-
Digital
-
Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)
-
Analog
-
PAL
-
Teletext
-
Yes
-
SoC
-
M1A+R, Single
-
Audio Output
-
5W+5W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Data Streaming (RF), HCAP (GEM)
-
Pro:Centric V
-
Pro:Centric Application version 3.8
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R, PCS200S
-
Quick Menu
-
version 3.0
-
Ease Installation
-
EzManager, USB Cloning
-
Management
-
Self Diagnostics (USB), HTNG-CEC (v1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (v1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out (Int / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility - Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
-
USB Auto playback
-
Setting Option
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving
-
Signage (Corporate/Retail)
-
DPM (Digital Power management), Time scheduler
-
Set Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, SNMP/MHEG), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack) - Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω
-
Anti-theft System
-
Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
736 x 493.6 x 240.8 / 5.9
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
736 x 437 x 82.9 / 4.65
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
905 x 530 x 162 / 7.35
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B): On Bezel
-
18.7 / 18.7 / 18.7 / 21.2
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B): Off Bezel
-
17.2 / 17.2 / 17.2 / 19.7
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240, 50 / 60
-
Power Consumption(Max.)
-
50W
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
-
37W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
F
-
On Power Consumption
-
26W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65%
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
36kWh
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
-
Power Cable
-
1.5M, Angle Type
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.