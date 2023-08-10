About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" TV Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

32" TV Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32LT341HBZA

32" TV Signage

(3)
Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand1

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

Now, you can manage your hotel more easily and efficiently with Pro:Centric V series TV models. All guest-room TVs can be configured and/or updated via a centralized management system, and Quick Menu embedded in the TVs provides simpler but essential menus without the need of a server.
Multi languages1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. Making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling1
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
Quick menu1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Quick menu

Enjoy LG's easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user friendly than ever.
Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Commercial Swivel Stand1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for guests with a commercial grade stand. This allows guests to watch the TV from any angle. Also, for security purposes, the stand may be secured to its table.
External Speaker Out1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.
Lock Mode1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Lock Mode

Lock Mode blocks external input signals with non-compliant content. This is a useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in public spaces.
USB Auto Playback1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

USB Auto Playback

It enables LG TVs to find playable content in external storages attached to the TVs and then play them automatically.
Multi IR1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.

* Only available for LG TV models 

Welcome Video / Screen1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
USB Data Cloning1
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
Self Diagnostics via USB1
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

Self Diagnostics via USB

Enables service engineers to recognize technical issues in a TV quickly and easily through a USB. The TV stores any technical issues encountered and can output them to a USB device. Service engineers use this information to analyze technical issues without the actual TV.
IR Out 1
SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE MAINTENANCE

IR Out  

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

32H"

Resolution

1,366 x 768 (HD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness (cd/m²)

240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)

AUDIO

Audio Output

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (V), Quick Menu 3.0

Data Streaming (IP &RF)

Yes (RF Only)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R, PCS200R

FEATURES

Hospitality

EzManager (Simplicity), USB Cloning, Self Diagnostics(USB), HTNG-CEC, Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out (Int / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND, L+, R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, USB Auto playback, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Time Scheduler, Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB 2.0, CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), USB, RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, SNMP& Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, SNMP&MHEG), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

739 x 495 x 241 / 6.05

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

739 x 441 x 74.6 (84) / 4.85

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

905 x 530 x 162 / 7.35

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240, 50 / 60

Typical

34.0

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32LT341HBZA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LT341HBZA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32LT341HBZA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32LT341HBZA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32LT341HBZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LT341HBZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.