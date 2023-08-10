43" TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Only available for LG TV models
All Spec
-
Inch
-
43"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
-
Digital
-
Yes (DVB-T2 / C / S2)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (V), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
-
Yes (RF Only)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R, PCS200R
-
Hospitality
-
EzManager (Simplicity), USB Cloning, Self Diagnostics(USB), HTNG-CEC, Simplink (HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out (Int / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND, L+, R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, USB Auto playback, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Time Scheduler, Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate)
-
Set Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 1.4), USB, RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, SNMP& Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose, SNMP&MHEG), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack)
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
977 x 630 x 80.8 / 11.2
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
977 x 575 x 71.7 (80.8) / 8.0
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,147 x 660 x 175 / 13.9
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240, 50 / 60
-
Typical
-
62.0
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
