32" Hotel TV

32LU341H

32" Hotel TV

(3)
Multi Languages1
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Multi Languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests' stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates1
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page1
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max 15pages / section Available)
multi channel spooling1
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
New Quick Menu (2.0)1
Value Added Features

New Quick Menu (2.0)

You can enjoy LG's simple home menu solution. It provides editable welcome message, date/time and other frequently used menus in the form of bar. These can be all set with a remote control or USB, and guests are able to easily access the menus they want improving satisfaction of their stay.
Audio Ch1
Value Added Features

Audio Ch

It is an app grouping audio/radio channels in order to controal tunes (not ch. Zapping) and to provide better sound experience.
External Speaker Out1
Value Added Features

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
EzManager1
Hospitality Features

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
RJP Compatibility1
Hospitality Features

RJP Compatibility

The product allows guests to connect their portable devices such as laptop to TV inside hotel room and to enjoy various content.
IR Out 1
Hospitality Features

IR Out     

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
Commercial Swivel Stand1
Hospitality Features

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the rage of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.
Multi IR1
Hospitality Features

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs in multiple dwelling beds. This system will work using the same LG TV model.
Welcome Video/Screen1
Hospitality Features

Welcome Video/Screen

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
All Spec

DISPLAY

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

1,366 X 768 (HD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output

5 W + 5 W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric V, Quick Menu 2.0

Data Streaming (IP &RF)

Yes (RF Only)

RF

Yes (1 Tuner)

HCAP (SDK)

GEM/Flash

Pro:Centric Application

PCA 3.8

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Video/Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback, Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Time Scheduler

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot, Headphone Out

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

200 X 200

WxHxD/weight (with stand)

739 x 495 x 241/6.05kg

WxHxD/Weight (without stand)

739 x 441 x 84/4.85kg

WxHxD/weight (Packing)

905 x 530 x 162/7.35kg

POWER(UNIT: WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100~240V, 50/60 Hz

Max

60

Typical

36

Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

28/20.8/12.9

Stand-by

0.5W↓

GENERAL

Region

Europe/CIS

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.