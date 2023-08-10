About Cookies on This Site

49" Hotel TV

49" Hotel TV

49LU341H

49" Hotel TV

(3)
All Spec

DISPLAY

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear Voice)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric V, Quick Menu 2.0

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

• (RF Only)

RF

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (SDK)

GEM / Flash

Pro:Centric Application

PCA 3.8

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Time Scheduler

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot, Headphone Out

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / weight (with stand)

1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.5kg

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.3kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz

Max

110

Typical

68

Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

50.6 / 35.1 / 18.0

Stand-by

0.5W↓

GENERAL

Region

Europe / CIS

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LU341H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.