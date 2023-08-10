We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV
All Spec
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.05 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
905 x 530 x 162 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
739 x 441 x 84 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
739 x 495 x 241 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
7.35 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.85 kg
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
AV In
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x2)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
59.8W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
46.3W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
10W
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
49
-
ErP Class
-
A
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
On Power Consumption
-
35W
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.55M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
240 nit
-
Resolution
-
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
-
32
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
SDR Grade
-
F
-
SDR On mode
-
29W
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic BK
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
LJ61
