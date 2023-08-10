About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" UHD Hotel TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

43" UHD Hotel TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
43UT782H9ZA

43" UHD Hotel TV

43UT782H9ZA
UT782H-01-Sleek

Sleek & Practical Design Hotel TV

UT782H is optimized for your commercial environment with its sleek & practical design. Especially, our specially designed vertical side jack and smart solution Pro:Centric give customers useful experiences.
UT782H-02-Slim Design
OPTIMIZED FOR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Slim Design & Vertical Side Jack

UT782H series with sleek and metallic design fits perfectly for your space. Especially, the vertical side jack optimized for business environments is specifically designed to meet customer's needs.

* The configuration of jack interfaces can differ by regions.

UT782H-04-Pro Centric Hotel Management Solution-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566341106546
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro: Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART offers customized services for hotel guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connecting functions, it enriches in-room entertainment and increases convenience through high-end technology.

* Actual Ul may differ

UT782H-05-Pro Centric Server Application-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566341167053
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro: Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
UT782H-06-Pro Centric Direct Solution-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566341224470
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP networkbased remote management. With these solutions, users can easily edit their interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.
UT782H-07-Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566341298203
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This LG Smart TV adopts webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and innovative technology, such as remarkable clarity, and lifelike colors.

* Actual in-screen image may slightly differ.

UT782H-08-Voice Recognition-Hotel TV-Commercial TV-ID_1566341360071
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

* TV Smart Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SoftAP   

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time.

Instant On
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Quick Menu
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.
Welcome_Video_/ Screen
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow various greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
EzManager
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro: Centric TV automatically without extra setting efforts. Autoinstallation requires only 1~3 minutes while manual installation does 3~5 minutes.
Pro: Idiom
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro: Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

43

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

350

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

Yes / Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

No

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Bluetooth required

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart/Direct/V), Quick menu(3.0)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA3.8

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode (Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

RF In 2, HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, Aux), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), USB (2.0), Headphone Out, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video (Phone Jack Type)), Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical). RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin (RJ12)), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

No

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

962.5 x 564.6 x 39.9 / 11.3

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,147 x 190 x 660 / 13.5

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Typ.)

87W

Stand-by

0.5W

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43UT782H9ZA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UT782H9ZA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43UT782H9ZA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UT782H9ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43UT782H9ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.