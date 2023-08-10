We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" UHD Hotel TV
* The configuration of jack interfaces can differ by regions.
* Actual Ul may differ
* Actual in-screen image may slightly differ.
* TV Smart Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time.
All Spec
-
Inch
-
43
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
350
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
No
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Bluetooth required
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart/Direct/V), Quick menu(3.0)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes / Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
PCA3.8
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode (Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005)
-
Set Side
-
RF In 2, HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, Aux), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), USB (2.0), Headphone Out, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video (Phone Jack Type)), Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical). RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service), Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin (RJ12)), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
No
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
962.5 x 564.6 x 39.9 / 11.3
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,147 x 190 x 660 / 13.5
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
-
87W
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W
-
Region
-
Europe
