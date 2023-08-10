About Cookies on This Site

50" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
50UM662H0LC

50UM662H0LC

50" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV is hanging on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.

* 65 inch

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM662H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM662H TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.

 

 

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Tool Name

UP8000

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

50

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

330 nit

VIDEO

AUDIO (SOUND)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 23

Web Browser

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

IoT

YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

WOL

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Video

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

Instant ON

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Mobile Remote

YES

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

RF In

YES (2ea)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Headphone out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1121 x 713 x 303 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1215 x 775 x 152 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4 mm

Weight with Stand

15.3 kg

Weight without Stand

12.1 kg

Weight in Shipping

15.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

119W

Power Consumption(Typ)

82W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

Safety

CB

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A++

On Power Consumption

40W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

55

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

61W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

90W

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

