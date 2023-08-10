About Cookies on This Site

55" UHD Hotel TV

55US662H0ZC

55" UHD Hotel TV

LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management

LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management

The US662H series supports clear Ultra HD and efficient content management with Pro:Centric solutions.In addition, the new webOS 5.0 for a wide variety of customer needs, provides customised content in an easier way.
Pro:Centric HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

 

 

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customised interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Quick Menu

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 4.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool. Users can now also use Quick Manager for easy information distribution throughout the same network without a server or USB Cloning function, making this the perfect solution for Stand-Alone Usage Scenes.
More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colours. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilise the TV as a customised clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonises with your space and life.
Voice Recognition

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our products and services, helping you achieve a successful business in the future.

* TV native Control
* Server Based Control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
Soft AP

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network administrators to manage connected devices and collect useful information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Welcome Video / Screen

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
USB Cloning

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Remote Diagnostics

Remote Diagnostics

Save big expenses with the management of commercial TV with Remote Diagnostics. Real-time Remote Diagnostics reports and detects error early in advance to prevent TVs from malfunctioning.
IR Out

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.
External Speaker Out

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.
All Spec

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A

On Power Consumption

95W

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

132

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

55

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

WOL

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

External Power Out

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

AUDIO (SOUND)

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

AI Sound

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

MECHANICAL

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

YES (Need Stand)

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

CONNECTIVITIES

Headphone Out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (x3)

RF In

YES (x2)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x2 / 2.0)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

162W

Power Consumption(Typ)

133W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

121W

SDR Grade

G

SDR On mode

102W

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

DESIGN

Front Colour

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Tool Name

UM73

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 835 x 175 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

Weight in Shipping

19.3 kg

Weight without Stand

14.3 kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55US662H0ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55US662H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55US662H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55US662H0ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55US662H0ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55US662H0ZC)
Brochures,Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
extension : pdf
US662H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet_LG_Commercial_TV.pdf
To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.