55" UHD Hotel TV

Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customised interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.
Pro:Centric Direct
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
All Spec
-
ErP Class
-
A
-
On Power Consumption
-
95W
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
132
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
55
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.55M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
162W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
133W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
121W
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
SDR On mode
-
102W
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 835 x 175 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
19.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.3 kg
