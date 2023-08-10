65" UHD Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customised interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.
Pro:Centric Direct
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
All Spec
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
149W
-
SDR On mode
-
135W
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1600 x 970 x 190 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
28.1 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
21.3 kg
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
191W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
165W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.55M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
162
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
On Power Consumption
-
117W
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
