55WS960H0ZD

WS960H Series

Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV

Full Design Experience

 

 

TV furniture is no more necessary. WS960H can naturally blend into your space with gallery design and a flush mount.

Full Design Experience

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

LG OLED Self-lit

 

 

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

LG OLED Self-lit

Artwork Adorning Your Walls

 

 

WS960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.

* 65 inch, 19.9mm (65 inch), 23.1mm (55 inch)

Pro:Centric Direct

 

 

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

Pro:Centric Direct, Control Room, Server, IP or RF, Hotel Rooms

* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT function.

Voice Recognition

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our products and services, helping you achieve a successful business in the future.

* TV native Control
* Server Based Control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.
All Spec

DESIGN

Tool Name

GX

Stand Type

No Stand
For Accessory : 2 pole

front color

(Cinema Screen)

DISPLAY

Inch

55"

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

OLED

Brightness

500nit

Response Time(G to G, ms)

1

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Life span (hrs)

30,000

VIDEO

SoC

K6Hp

SoC (Marketing Name)

Quad

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

20W + 20W

Speaker System

2.2 ch

AI Sound

Yes

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL

Teletext / Auto Teletext

Yes/No

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

PCS400R

Yes

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 5.0)

Gallery Mode

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

CP App

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes

SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

Yes

Mood Display

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes (802.11ac)

Screen Share (Miracast)

Yes

Smart Share (DLNA)

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

LG Sound Sync/bluetooth

Yes

Mobile Connection Overlay

Yes

Voice Recogion (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

OTHER FEATURE

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

WOL / WOWL

Yes / No

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

SI Compatible

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

HTNG-CEC

Yes(1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes(1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

Port Block

Yes

Welcome Video

Yes

One Channel Map

Yes

IP Chanenel Manager

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)

Instant ON

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Auto Off / Sleep Timer

Yes / Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)

Yes

NTP sync timer

Yes

BEACON

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2 Supported) (MR)

JACK INTERFACE

HDMI In

2 (2.0)

USB

2 (2.0)

CI Slot

1

HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)

1 (2.0)

Headphone Out

1

RF In

2

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Phone Jack)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω)
Vol. Control 1)

ETC

VESA Compatible

Yes
300x300

MECHANIC

Weight without Stand

21.8

Weight with Stand

22.5

Weight in Shipping

28.0

Size without Stand

1225x706x23.1

Size with Stand

1225x765x271

Size in Shipping

1360x810x175

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

7.9/7.9/7.7/11.6

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

304W

Power Consumption(Typ)

267W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

G

On Power Consumption

100W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

139kWh

ACCESSORY

Remote type

MMR

Power Cable

Yes (2.0M, Angle Attached Type)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55WS960H0ZD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55WS960H0ZD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55WS960H0ZD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55WS960H0ZD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55WS960H0ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures,Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
WS960H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet_LG Commercial TV_200717.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.