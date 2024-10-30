65" Commerical and Hotel TV | Pro:Centric

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is placed on a shelf on a hotel wall, and the screen vividly displays an image of objects reflecting colorful light.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
LG Hotel TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colours and the vivid picture quality.
Glittering crystals with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favourite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favourite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on AM960H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customised interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Game Optimiser
LG Game Optimiser will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
Key Feature
- Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (4K UHD)
- Pro:Centric Solutions
- Google Cast
- Air Play
- Netflix
- Game Optimiser
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
Stand Type
2 Pole
Front Colour
OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
65
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit (APL 25%)
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
YES
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimiser
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
AI Sound
YES
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
LG Sound Sync
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Centric Server
YES
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 23
Web Browser
YES
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
Multi-View
YES
AOD
YES
Gallery Mode
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
Bluetooth
YES
Soft AP
YES
Screen Share
YES
DIAL
YES
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Wake on RF
YES
WOL
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
Welcome Video
YES
One Channel Map
YES
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
Instant ON
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Mobile Remote
YES
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Conformal Coating
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
NTP sync timer
YES
BEACON
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (2ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
300 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1449 x 896x 235 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1449 x 832x 45.9 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1600 x 950 x 172 mm
Weight with Stand
17.3 kg
Weight without Stand
17.1 kg
Weight in Shipping
24.4 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
347W
Power Consumption(Typ)
265W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
MMR
BROADCASTING
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES(Teletext Only)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
