65" OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV
* Actual images(In-screen of TV) available may differ from the above simulated ones.
* Customized UI may differ
* Actual UI may differ
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Backlight Type
-
OLED (Wallpaper)
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
500
-
Analog
-
Yes (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
-
Yes / Yes
-
Audio Output
-
30W + 30W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice III)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
RF (1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Function
-
EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, BEACON
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer
-
Set Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0 (2), USB 2.0 (2), RS-232C (Control & Service), CI Slot, RJ45, External Speaker Out
-
Vesa
-
Non (Wallpaper)
-
W x H x D / weight (TV only)
-
(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 / 6.7kg
-
W x H x D / weightbr(Including AIO box, wall mount)
-
(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 (AIO BOX) 1,260 x 78 x 198
/ (Head, AIO Box, Wall mount) 6.7kg, 10.0kg, 2.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
-
1,641 x 952 x 288 / 32.1kg
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
-
445
-
Stand-by
-
0.3
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
