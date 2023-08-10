About Cookies on This Site

65" OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV

65WU960H

65WU960H

65" OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV

OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV

OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV

The world's best-selling OLED brand, LG OLED TV, embraces cutting edge Hospitality management technology -LG Pro:Centric SMART. It delivers greater usability and convenience for seamless exploration of TV content, and also provides great solutions for hotel management.
A Seamless blend with your space

A Seamless blend with your space

LG OLED TV adds an extra touch of style to your living space. It harmonized naturally with their surroundings and elevates your home design to the next level. You can experience a work of art in Hotel room.

Perfect Black. Intense Color1

World's Number 1 OLED

Perfect Black. Intense Color

LG OLED TV provides richness in all colors, boasts aesthetic touch of nature, and reveals life. Equipped with over 8 million of self-lightning pixels operating individually, the product completes the Perfect Black.
4K Cinema HDR
World's Number 1 OLED

4K Cinema HDR

LG 4K Cinema HDR offers the filmmaker's vision through usage of HDR formats. Now, a unique cinematic experience is available at hotel room with Dolby Vision™ and HDR 10.
Cinematic Sound for Your Home1
World's Number 1 OLED

Cinematic Sound for Your Home

Dolby Atmos creates a dynamic and surround sound experiences although even when space is limited, facilitating the discernment of every details of the movement in a scene. With Dolby Vision™, the product provides a truly unique cinematic experience.
Picture-on-Glass, the Artistic Esthetics
World's Number 1 OLED

Picture-on-Glass, the Artistic Esthetics

Furnished with sleek wall-paper design, the product takes its artistic aspect to the next level. As the need for distinct elements like bezel or a thick stand has been eliminated, the refined but aesthetically stifled design intensifies the viewing experience.
OLED Gallery Mode
World's Number 1 OLED

OLED Gallery Mode

Bring the wonders of the world to your Hotel space with OLED Gallery Mode. From photography of beautiful places to world-renowned artwork, Gallery Mode provides a great selection of beautiful images and videos. Stunning contents creates a perfect atmosphere that suits your visitor's mood.

* Actual images(In-screen of TV) available may differ from the above simulated ones.

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

* Customized UI may differ

Pro:Centric Server Application
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With the solution, users enable to design UI easily and provide customized service while managing TV efficiently.

* Actual UI may differ

* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Backlight Type

OLED (Wallpaper)

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

500

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

Yes / Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

30W + 30W

Speaker System

4.2 ch

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice III)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

RF (1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA 3.8

DRM

Pro:Idiom

FUNCTION

Function

EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, BEACON

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer

JACK INTERFACE

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0 (2), USB 2.0 (2), RS-232C (Control & Service), CI Slot, RJ45, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

Non (Wallpaper)

W x H x D / weight (TV only)

(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 / 6.7kg

W x H x D / weightbr(Including AIO box, wall mount)

(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 (AIO BOX) 1,260 x 78 x 198
/ (Head, AIO Box, Wall mount) 6.7kg, 10.0kg, 2.3kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

1,641 x 952 x 288 / 32.1kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical

445

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

WEB INFO(65WU960H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.