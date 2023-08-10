About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US760H Series
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

US760H Series

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
75US760H0ZD

US760H Series

Front view with infill image

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

US760H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

*75 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colors and lifelike accuracy with NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV virtually flawless. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

The comparison between NanoCell TV and LG Conventional TV, screening dews on a leaf.

*75 inch

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

*75 inch

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and a piece of artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.
A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.

*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

The LG Commercial TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Screen

With the capability to display an image selected, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation in greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcomed and cared for.
A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

You can control and set up the TV settings in business areas such as channel selection or volume level. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays via USB plug-in.
A set-top box with a remote control is controlling LG Commercial TV.

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, LG Commercial TV can be controlled with a single remote control.

*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Stand Type

2 pole

front color

Ceramic BK (Cinema Screen)

DISPLAY

Inch

75"

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Nano

Yes

Brightness

400nit

HDR_Dolby Vision

No

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

20W + 20W

Speaker System

2.2 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

No

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Idiom (H/W Type)

No

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom(Media)

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 5.0)

Gallery Mode

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

CP App

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

Mood Display

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes

Screen Share (Miracast)

Yes

Smart Share (DLNA)

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

LG Sound Sync/bluetooth

Yes

Voice Recogion (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

OTHER FEATURE

USB Cloning

Yes

SI Compatible

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

One Channel Map

Yes

IP Chanenel Manager

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)

Instant ON

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

External Clock Compatibility

Yes (LEC-005)

Full Touch Screen

No

b-LAN embedded

No

Conformal Coating

No

VERTICAL FUNCTION

Required Approval

No

Pillow Speaker

No

Big Size Menu (Big Font UI)

No

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

Protection Cover (Glass)

No

Antimicrobial

No

Video Tag

Yes (2 Supported) (MR)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

Headphone Out 1, HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB 2 (2.0), CI Slot 1

Set Rear

RF In 2, Digital Audio Out (Optical) 1, RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack) 1 (Phone Jack), Clock Interface (RJ12) 1, RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, Aux), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

ETC

VESA Compatible

Yes 600x400

Kensington Lock

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

No

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

No

MECHANIC

Weight without Stand

37.7

Weight with Stand

38.4

Weight in Shipping

48.1

Size without Stand

1674 x 64.6 x 966

Size with Stand

1674 x 362 x 1031

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

307W

Power Consumption(Typ)

252W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W Under

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75US760H0ZD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75US760H0ZD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75US760H0ZD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75US760H0ZD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75US760H0ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.