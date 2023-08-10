We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
US760H Series
4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
*75 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Real 4K Made by Pure Colors
The comparison between NanoCell TV and LG Conventional TV, screening dews on a leaf.
*75 inch
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.
*75 inch
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
*Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.
*Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.
All Spec
-
Stand Type
-
2 pole
-
front color
-
Ceramic BK (Cinema Screen)
-
Inch
-
75"
-
Resolution
-
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Nano
-
Yes
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
HDR_Dolby Vision
-
No
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
-
Yes
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
20W + 20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
No
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Yes (Smart)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
-
Yes (4.0)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
Quick Menu (Version)
-
Yes (4.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (H/W Type)
-
No
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom(Media)
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
Yes (webOS 5.0)
-
Gallery Mode
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
CP App
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
Mood Display
-
Yes
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
WiFi (version)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share (Miracast)
-
Yes
-
Smart Share (DLNA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync/bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Voice Recogion (Standalone/Solution)
-
Yes
-
IoT
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible
-
Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
One Channel Map
-
Yes
-
IP Chanenel Manager
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
-
Yes
-
External Clock Compatibility
-
Yes (LEC-005)
-
Full Touch Screen
-
No
-
b-LAN embedded
-
No
-
Conformal Coating
-
No
-
Required Approval
-
No
-
Pillow Speaker
-
No
-
Big Size Menu (Big Font UI)
-
No
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Yes
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
No
-
Antimicrobial
-
No
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2 Supported) (MR)
-
Set Side
-
Headphone Out 1, HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB 2 (2.0), CI Slot 1
-
Set Rear
-
RF In 2, Digital Audio Out (Optical) 1, RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack) 1 (Phone Jack), Clock Interface (RJ12) 1, RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, Aux), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes 600x400
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
No
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
-
No
-
Weight without Stand
-
37.7
-
Weight with Stand
-
38.4
-
Weight in Shipping
-
48.1
-
Size without Stand
-
1674 x 64.6 x 966
-
Size with Stand
-
1674 x 362 x 1031
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
307W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
252W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W Under
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
