43" UHD Digital Signage | Meeting Room 

43UH5N-M
Front view of 43 inch Digital Signage TV | Meeting Room - 43UH5N-M
Front view of 43 inch Digital Signage TV | Meeting Room - 43UH5N-M
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Top view
Rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Rear view 2 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Rear view 3 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
-45 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
-15 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Close-up image of bottom right corner (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Image taken from the top right

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 8.9 mm (T/R/L), 12.9 mm (B)
  • webOS Smart Platform
More

UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

A signage display is installed on the central wall of the clothing store, displaying advertisements clearly and vividly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive UI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5N-M saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

The UH5N-M, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

The UH5N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UH5N-M provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07G (8bits + FRC)

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    NO

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES(1)

  • IR In

    YES(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES(1)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.1 kg

  • Packed Weight

    12.8 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    963.0 x 556.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    NO

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1055.0 x 660.0 x 142.0mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES(외장 IR)

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES(4)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES(4)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    (TBD)

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    83W

  • Max.

    127W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    283 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 433 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    58W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W X 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES / Carbon "Reduced CO2" (TBD)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face up)

    NO

  • Tilt (Face down)

    YES(Max 15º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES(Partial space coating)

  • Power Protection

    NO

  • Direct Sunlight

    NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.