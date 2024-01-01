About Cookies on This Site

75" Open-frame Digital Signage with High Brightness 

75XF3P-B
()
  • Front view of 75 inch Open-frame Digital Signage with High Brightness - 75XF3P-B
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • -45 degree rear side view
  • Rear view
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 3,000 cd/m2 (Typ.), 2,800 cd/m2 (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
  • Slim Design
  • Conformal Coating
More
UL Solutions

UL Solutions

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Customisable Open-frame Display for Smart Effciency

There are two 75XF3Ps installed in the drive-thru zone at the burger place, and they vividly display the burger menu and ads even in bright sunlight.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Open-frame Outdoor Display

LG Open Frame display empowers you to personalize not only the casing design but also the function, granting you the freedom to tailor the display to your exact preferences.

Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.

* Please reach out to your local sales representatives for detailed casing guide

World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XF3P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.

* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.

* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), the XF3P outdoor display delivers content clearly while captivating passerby. In addition, its outdoor visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

Optimised Design for
Double-sided Display

The XF3P, featuring a sleeker design than the conventional model, excels in maximizing space efficiency with its convenient double-sided display.

A double-sided display is set up on the street. The effective placement of the circuit board allows for a slim design of the double-sided display.

* The conventional model refers to the XF3C.

Efficient Energy Management

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, XF3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.

The 75XF3P screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

* M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU Power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@fullwhite, 400 nits).

** Specific features can differ from circumstances.

High-performance with
webOS 6.0

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The XF3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 50℃.

 

* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature: 0℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

 

* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

Installation Guide for
a Customised Casing

LG offers an installation guide for designing a customisable casing to ensure stable performance for outdoor displays. It includes information about the size of ventilation and the location of partitions within the casing.

Each of the four 75XF3Ps has a customized casing.

Web Monitoring

The LG Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

 

* Enabled by wired LAN connection

Professional Content Partners

Pairing the XF3P with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.

 

* Sold separately

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    Min: 2800cd/m2, Typ: 3000cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1 (Typ)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G BW) typ.

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24Hrs

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • DVI-D In

    Yes(1)

  • Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • IR In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.8 mm Even

  • Weight (Head)

    32.7kg

  • Packed Weight

    43kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1675.2 x 953.6 x 114.6

  • Handle

    Yes(2)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1106 x 285

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes(2)

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Pixel Sensor

    TBD

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C 40 °C (with Solar)
    0 °C 50 °C (without Solar)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    745W

  • Max.

    775W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    2644

  • DPM

    0.5W(DP, HDMI)

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    280W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG) RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.