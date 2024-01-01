We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Customisable Open-frame Display for Smart Effciency
There are two 75XF3Ps installed in the drive-thru zone at the burger place, and they vividly display the burger menu and ads even in bright sunlight.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Open-frame Outdoor Display
LG Open Frame display empowers you to personalize not only the casing design but also the function, granting you the freedom to tailor the display to your exact preferences.
Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.
* Please reach out to your local sales representatives for detailed casing guide
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), the XF3P outdoor display delivers content clearly while captivating passerby. In addition, its outdoor visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.
A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.
Optimised Design for
Double-sided Display
The XF3P, featuring a sleeker design than the conventional model, excels in maximizing space efficiency with its convenient double-sided display.
A double-sided display is set up on the street. The effective placement of the circuit board allows for a slim design of the double-sided display.
* The conventional model refers to the XF3C.
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, XF3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
The 75XF3P screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.
* M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU Power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@fullwhite, 400 nits).
** Specific features can differ from circumstances.
High-performance with
webOS 6.0
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XF3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 50℃.
* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature: 0℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Installation Guide for
a Customised Casing
LG offers an installation guide for designing a customisable casing to ensure stable performance for outdoor displays. It includes information about the size of ventilation and the location of partitions within the casing.
Each of the four 75XF3Ps has a customized casing.
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
* Enabled by wired LAN connection
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XF3P with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75"
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
Min: 2800cd/m2, Typ: 3000cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1 (Typ)
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24Hrs
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2
-
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D In
Yes(1)
-
Audio In
Yes(1)
-
RS232C In
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
IR In
Yes(1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1)
-
DP Out
Yes(1)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.8 mm Even
-
Weight (Head)
32.7kg
-
Packed Weight
43kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1675.2 x 953.6 x 114.6
-
Handle
Yes(2)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1816 x 1106 x 285
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes(2)
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Pixel Sensor
TBD
-
Humidity Sensor
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Backlight Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C 40 °C (with Solar)
0 °C 50 °C (without Solar)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
745W
-
Max.
775W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
2644
-
DPM
0.5W(DP, HDMI)
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
280W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG) RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
Direct Sunlight
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.