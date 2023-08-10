We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS Box
* The 2 video tags may expand to 4 video tags in the 3Q of 2019.
* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
-
Player Dimension (W x H x D)
-
258 × 36.5 × 186 mm
-
Weight
-
1.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
314 x 124 x 359 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
2.26 kg
-
-
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Embedded CMS
-
USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
Image Customization
-
No Signal
-
Content Sync.
-
RS-232C, Local Network
-
Multi-screen
-
PIP/PBP(4)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
OSD Rotation
-
Yes
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)
-
Content Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes (Network, USB)
-
Firmware Update by Network
-
Yes
-
SNMP(ver.2)
-
Yes
-
ISM Modebr(Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Power Mgmt.
-
DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
Daylight Saving Time
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max
-
16 W / 22 W
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
CE Class A
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
