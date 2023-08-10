About Cookies on This Site

WP402-B
WP402 is connected to LG digital signage to perform several functions.

The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform

The WP402 webOS box operates webOS 4.0, the enhanced user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Great Scalability

Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform

The WP402 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages regardless of its platform. The webOS box provides user-friendly smart functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously.

This image shows that WP402 upgrades webOS(old version) and Non-webOS type of LG digital signages to webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.

WP402 supports the play of UHD video, and this shopping mall digital signage scene is one of examples.
High Performance Media Player

UHD Video Playback Supported

The WP402 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers colour and details of content vividly, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.

WP402 allows the users to flexibly control the brightness and volume of multiple LG digital signages through RS-232C cable connection.
High Performance Media Player

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP402 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.
WP402 provides a home menu showing display’s current status and embedded CMS.
User-Friendly Smart Platform

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP402 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.
Users can set up players, editors, schedulers, etc. for displays using various devices from remote controls to laptops.
User-Friendly Smart Platform

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows users to edit content using internal/external sources and set playlists to play at the desired schedule. Users can easily explore and manage content through the intuitive GUI, using various input devices, from a remote control to a laptop.
It plays 4 videos simultaneously and distribute content through multi video tags feature.
Flexible Operation

Multi Video Tags

Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags feature. This gives you greater flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.
PBP provides 4 screens for 1 display, and PIP consists of the main screen and second screen in various layouts.
Flexible Operation

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.
WP402 is compatible with LG SuperSign Solutions and uses SuperSign to facilitate the creation and distribution of various contents.
Flexible Operation

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets easier and centralized monitoring and control becomes simpler, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across different locations.
LG employees are remotely monitoring LG digital signage installed in other locations using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
Flexible Operation

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability differs by regions.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

NO

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

ePEAT(US only)

NO

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DVI-D In

NO

RGB In

NO

Audio In

NO

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

HDMI Out

YES

DP Out

YES

Audio Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Local Key Operation

YES

FAN (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

NO

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

PIP

YES

PBP

YES (4PBP)

Screen Share

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

NO

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

PM mode

NO

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

NO

Beacon

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

N/A

Weight (Head)

0.87Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

1.77Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

258.0 x 36.5 x 186.0mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

359.0 x 124.0 x 314.0mm

Handle

NO

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

23W

Max.

27W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

N/A

DPM

0.5W(WOL Off)

Power off

0.5W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Promota

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(WP402-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.