UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window
A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*Please follow the installation guide to get warranty.
*UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XS4P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.
*For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
*World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
Window-facing Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits, yet has lower power consumption compared to RGB panels at the same brightness level.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.
Brightness Beyond the Window
A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window will attract customers to your business, despite the viewers wearing polarized sunglasses.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the phone store. The content plays vividly through the glass, allowing passersby to see it clearly, even in the bright atmosphere.
High-performance with
webOS 6.0
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.
Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)
A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.
Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and a laptop.
*Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.
A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.
*Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight).
Conformal Coating
The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.
The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.
*Confirmed by LG internal testing.
Upgraded Quite Mode
The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.
The real estate office has two displays installed inside the window. The XS4P model's low fan noise enables smooth communication and conversation even when sitting close to the display.
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately.
Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision
The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.
"A display is installed without tilting using the Leveler Tool. With the equipped Horizontal Sensor Tool, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed."
*The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
9ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
NO
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm
-
Weight (Head)
26.0Kg
-
Packed Weight
31.2Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
NO
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360 x 231 x 844mm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
NO
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) / 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
375W (Full White) 147W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
400W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5W ↓
-
Power off
0.5W ↓
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount) ** Stand is not available
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
