About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Open Frame

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Open Frame

75XF3C-B

Open Frame

High Brightness1
Outstanding Visibility

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 3,000 cd/, XF series clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses1
Outstanding Visibility

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

*Quarter Wave Plate

Smart Brightness Control1
Outstanding Visibility

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
High Operating Temperature1
Product Reliability

High Operating Temperature

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces additional costs for air conditioning system.
Conformal Coating1
Product Reliability

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on every major circuit board eliminates such troubles by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
High-Performance with webOS Smart Platform1
Easy Maintenance

High-Performance with webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.
Print

All Spec

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

YES

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

75

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

3,000nit (Typ., with Glass)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1 (Typ.)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Wired IR & Brightness Sensor [5Pin]

Optional

Pixel Sensor

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

660W (Full White) 403W (IEC 62087)

Max.

695W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

2252 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2371 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W(DP), 1.0W(DVI-D, HDMI)

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

UL Recognized / CB

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

NO / NO

ePEAT(US only)

NO

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DVI-D In

YES

RGB In

NO

Audio In

YES

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (1ea)

HDMI Out

NO

DP Out

YES

Audio Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

PROTECTION GLASS

Thickness

N/A

Degree of Protection

N/A

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

N/A

Anti-Reflective

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Interface

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

NO

SuperSign WB

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Promota

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 85 %

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

YES

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Local Key Operation

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 3.0

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

YES

PIP

NO

PBP

NO

Screen Share

NO

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

NO

Beacon

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 11.8mm

Weight (Head)

36.7Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

46.3Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1675.2 x 953.6 x 123.9mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1816 x 1106 x 285mm

Handle

YES

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

NO

OPS Power Built-in

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75XF3C-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75XF3C-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.