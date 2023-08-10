We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Open Frame
*Quarter Wave Plate
All Spec
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
YES
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
3,000nit (Typ., with Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1 (Typ.)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Basic
-
HDMI Cable, Wired IR & Brightness Sensor [5Pin]
-
Optional
-
Pixel Sensor
-
Typ.
-
660W (Full White) 403W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
-
695W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
2252 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2371 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W(DP), 1.0W(DVI-D, HDMI)
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL Recognized / CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
NO / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
-
YES
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
-
YES
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Thickness
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
NO
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Connected Care
-
NO
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 85 %
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 3.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
NO
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
YES
-
PIP
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 11.8mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
36.7Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
46.3Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1675.2 x 953.6 x 123.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1816 x 1106 x 285mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
