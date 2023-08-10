About Cookies on This Site

75" UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display

75" UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display

front view

Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility

Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.

* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under the Strong Sunlight

With a great brightness of 4,000 nits** and UHD picture quality,
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.

* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
** Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate

High Energy Efficiency

The 75XS4G is *energy efficient, allowing for an efficient total cost management
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

75XS4G has high energy efficiency, so it shows a high quality display and saves cost at the same time.

* Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.

Space Blending Slim Design

Given that window-facing displays are usually installed indoors close to the window,
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.

75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.

* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E

Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket

Due to the 75XS4G flat-back design and dedicated bracket*,
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.

Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.

* Bracket is optional.
** Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series

Wide Operating Temperature Range

75XS4G can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C.

A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.

Conformal Coating

*Conformal Coating improves reliability of the circuit board, power board
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

75XS4G applies conformal coated circuit board and powerboard for protection against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player.
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.

* System-on-Chip

Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control

Multiple device controls are available through the RJ45 & RS-232C ports.
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.

It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.

Easy Content Distribution& SW Update

75XS4G features embedded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy),
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.

A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.

Web Monitoring(Control Manager)

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease.
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

 

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "Leveler Tool" which shows users how the device is tilt,
so the display can be precisely installed.

A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.

Alert for Right Direction

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "horizontal sensor", so the display can be installed accurately.

Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet

Optional

Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

75

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1 (Typ.)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

750W (Full White) 405W (IEC 62087)

Max.

790W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

ePEAT(US only)

NO

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DVI-D In

NO

RGB In

NO

Audio In

NO

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

HDMI Out

YES

DP Out

NO

Audio Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

PROTECTION GLASS

Thickness

N/A

Degree of Protection

N/A

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

N/A

Anti-Reflective

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Interface

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Promota

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

FAN (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

YES

PIP

YES

PBP

YES (2PBP)

Screen Share

NO

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

YES

Beacon

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 13.8mm

Weight (Head)

39.6Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

50Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1816 x 1106 x 285mm

Handle

YES

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

NO

OPS Power Built-in

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75XS4G-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75XS4G-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.