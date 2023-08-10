We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75" UHD 4,000nits Window-facing Display
Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility
Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.
* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under the Strong Sunlight
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.
* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
** Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate
High Energy Efficiency
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.
75XS4G has high energy efficiency, so it shows a high quality display and saves cost at the same time.
* Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Space Blending Slim Design
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.
75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.
* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E
Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.
Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.
* Bracket is optional.
** Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series
Wide Operating Temperature Range
A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.
Conformal Coating
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
75XS4G applies conformal coated circuit board and powerboard for protection against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.
* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
High Performance with webOS
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.
* System-on-Chip
Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.
It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.
Easy Content Distribution& SW Update
75XS4G features embedded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy),
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.
A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.
Web Monitoring(Control Manager)
This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease.
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.
Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool
so the display can be precisely installed.
A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.
Alert for Right Direction
Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.
All Spec
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet
-
Optional
-
Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1 (Typ.)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
750W (Full White) 405W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
-
790W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
-
YES
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Thickness
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
YES
-
PIP
-
YES
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 13.8mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
39.6Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
50Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1816 x 1106 x 285mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
