About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Stretch Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Ultra Stretch Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
86BH5F-M

Ultra Stretch Signage

86BH5F-M

Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen

The 86BH5F is the most suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 58:9 widescreen format. It can bring unused & leftover space to life by being installed without restriction.

Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen1

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

58:9 Extended Wide Format

58:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 58:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in playing content* than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.

*Video content only. (Images not supported)

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 600)

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 600)

Ultra HD resolution delivers an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and clear images.
88BH5F-04-Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP-Special-Digital Signage-ID_1577412499026

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display by up-to four parts. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without calibration.
Tiled Scene with Immersive View

Tiled Scene with Immersive View

The 86BH5F can show a tiled scene by up to 15 × 15 configuration. This will be the best choice if you want to use a large screen, or provide visual impact to your customers in a different way.
IP5x Certified Design

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.
User-Friendly UX

User-Friendly UX

The 86BH5F is equipped with a user-friendly UX to simplify approach flows, groups similar functions together, and adopts an intuitive GUI for ease of use. When using the display in portrait mode, OSD* can also be adjusted accordingly.

*OSD : On Screen Display.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

LAN Daisy Chain Management

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.
Real-Time Monitoring with ConnectedCare

Real-Time Monitoring with ConnectedCare

Easier and faster maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Supermarket

Explore more showroom at LG Digital Connect

Explore more showroom at LG Digital Connect Learn More
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

IR In

YES

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

POWER

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

SI Server Setting

NO

Status Mailing

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Group Manager

YES

Gapless Playback

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

YES (4PBP)

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

NO

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

NO

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

100W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

240W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

220W

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built-in

NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 200 mm

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2290 x 599 x 228mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

38.2Kg

Weight (Head)

20.5Kg

PANEL

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Aspect Ratio

58:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 600 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Screen Size (Inch)

86

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign Control+

YES

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

NO

SuperSign WB

YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

IP5X

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

ePEAT(US only)

NO

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

YES(EU Only) / NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

YES

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86BH5F-M)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86BH5F-M)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86BH5F-M)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86BH5F-M)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.