Ultra Stretch Signage
Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen
Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen1
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Video content only. (Images not supported)
*OSD : On Screen Display.
*ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All Spec
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
IR In
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
SI Server Setting
-
NO
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
NO
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
NO
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
100W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
240W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
220W
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 200 mm
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2290 x 599 x 228mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
38.2Kg
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.5Kg
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
58:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 600 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
86
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
NO
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(EU Only) / NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
