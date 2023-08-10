We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Narrow Bezel
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
30° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
Auto Screen Rotatio
Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
Compatible with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
Compatible with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
96W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
409 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 563 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Max.
-
165W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
120W
-
Promota
-
YES
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 30 degree
-
Packed Weight
-
35.0Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
28.2Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
28.8Kg
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
