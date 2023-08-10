We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
ULTRA HD Resolution
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
*Network based control.
Compatible with Video Conference System
*Using an HDMI cable connection.
Real-time Monitoring & Control
Real-time Cloud Care Service - Signage365care
* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
Multiscreen Feature with PBP / PIP
Wireless Access Point
All Spec
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
-
IPS
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
Response Time
-
6ms (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
Back Light Type
-
Edge
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
Transparency
-
N/A
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO
Network Ready
-
NO
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
Fail over
-
YES
Scan Inversion
-
NO
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
Auto Set ID
-
YES
Backlight Sync
-
NO
Beacon
-
YES
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
Cisco Certification
-
YES
Control Manager
-
YES
Crestron Connected
-
YES
External Input Rotation
-
YES
Gapless Playback
-
YES
Group Manager
-
YES
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
ISM Method
-
YES
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
Local Network Sync
-
YES
No Signal Image
-
YES
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
PIP
-
YES
Play via URL
-
YES
PM mode
-
YES
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
RS232C Sync
-
YES
Screen Rotation
-
YES
Screen Share
-
YES
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
SI Server Setting
-
YES
SNMP
-
YES
Status Mailing
-
YES
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
Wake on LAN
-
YES
webRTC
-
YES
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
RGB In
-
NO
Audio In
-
YES
Audio Out
-
YES
Daisy Chain
-
NO
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
DP Out
-
YES
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
External Speaker Out
-
NO
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
HDMI Out
-
NO
IR In
-
YES
IR Out
-
NO
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
RS232C In
-
YES
RS232C Out
-
YES
Touch USB
-
NO
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
BLU Sensor
-
NO
Current Sensor
-
NO
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
Local Key Operation
-
YES
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
Power Indicator
-
NO
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 14.9mm
Packed Weight
-
51.2Kg
Bezel Color
-
Black
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1816 x 1123 x 228mm
Handle
-
YES
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
Weight (Head)
-
41.5Kg
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max.)
DPM
-
0.5W
Max.
-
260W
Power off
-
0.5W
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
126W
Typ.
-
180W
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
Connected Care
-
YES
Mobile CMS
-
YES
Promota
-
YES
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
SuperSign WB
-
YES
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
IP Rating
-
N/A
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
YES
Power Protection
-
N/A
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount), Touch overlay(KT-T75E)
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
