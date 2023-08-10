About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

75UH5F-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

front view with inscreen
LG UHD Large Screen Signage.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

Clear View with Non-glare Coating.

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.

ULTRA HD Resolution

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

High-Performance with webOS.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Applications.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5F-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

Compatible with AV Control System.

*Network based control.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

Compatible with Video Conference System.

*Using an HDMI cable connection.

EASY MANAGEMENT

Real-time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple UH5F-H series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.

Real-time Monitoring & Control.

EASY MANAGEMENT

Real-time Cloud Care Service - Signage365care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.

Real-time Cloud Care Service - Signage365care.

* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

USER CONVENIENCE

Multiscreen Feature with PBP / PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multiple screens in a single display with up to 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both a main screen and a subscreen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

Multiscreen_Feature_with_PBP_/ PIP.

USER CONVENIENCE

Wireless Access Point

The UH5F-H series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

Wireless Access Point.

ENERGY STAR® Certified
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

75

Back Light Type

Edge

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

Safety

CB / NRTL

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Network Ready

NO

PBP

YES (4PBP)

Fail over

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

RGB In

NO

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Temperature Sensor

YES

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Packed Weight

51.2Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1816 x 1123 x 228mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

41.5Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

260W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

126W

Typ.

180W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

YES

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount), Touch overlay(KT-T75E)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75UH5F-H)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75UH5F-H)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
98-86-75UH5F-H_Datasheet(low)_LG UHD_Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.