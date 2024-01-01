86" 4K UHD Digital Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large UHD Signage Display with Slim Design
Eye-catching Large Screen
A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 86-inch model supports 120Hz, enabling smooth content operation.
Slim Depth with Even Bezel
Despite its large screen, UH5N-M boasts a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. To avoid visual issues when adjusting to portrait mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, UH5N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimised for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against rust and dust with conformal coating and IP5x certification, allowing for stable operation.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH5N-M provides advanced security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certifications in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organised digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Key Feature
- Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
- Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
- Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%
- Bezel Width : 13.4 mm
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
86
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Brightness
500nit(Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
Transparency
X
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
DVI-D In
NO
RGB In
NO
Audio In
NO
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
IR In
YES
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
HDMI Out
NO
DP Out
NO
Audio Out
YES
Touch USB
NO
External Speaker Out
NO
RS232C Out
YES
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
IR Out
NO
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
13.4mm(Even)
Weight (Head)
52.7Kg(TBD)
Packed Weight
65.5Kg(TBD)
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1928.8 x 1099.8 x 29.7mm
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
Handle
YES
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2100 x 1250 x 253(TBD)
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
Pixel Sensor
NO
Proximity Sensor
NO
Current Sensor
NO
BLU Sensor
NO
Humidity Sensor
NO
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Power Indicator
NO
Local Key Operation
YES
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Backlight Sync
NO
PIP
YES
PBP
YES (4PBP)
Screen Share
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Play via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Cisco Certification
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
Beacon
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
Brightness Compensation
NO
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
197W (TBD)
Max.
297W (TBD)
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
672 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1013 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
138W (TBD)
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
NA /O
ePEAT(US only)
YES
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type compatible
N/A
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Promota
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA), 7pin Holder(1EA)
Optional
일반 Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
SPECIAL FEATURE
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
Smart Calibration
N/A
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
IP Rating
IP5X
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
Power Protection
N/A
Direct Sunlight
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
