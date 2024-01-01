About Cookies on This Site

P1.56" LED All-in-one | Indoor LED Signage

LAPA136-GF

LAPA136-GF
Front view
Front view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Rear view
+45 degree rear side view
Top view
Bottom view
Bottom view

Key Features

  • Screen Size : 136"
  • Pixel Pitch : 1.56 mm
  • Brightness : 500 nit (Max., after calibration)
  • Screen Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    192*108

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300*168.75

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    10x10 (Total 100)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,005 X 1,692.5 X 29.95 (Thickest 59.5)

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Weight of the screen

    108.5

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    150

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    150

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    260

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    888

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    1,300

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    650

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    4,436

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,218

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED
    EMC Class A

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP950 - Data Specsheet LAA015F.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.