All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
192*108
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300*168.75
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.15
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
10x10 (Total 100)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,005 X 1,692.5 X 29.95 (Thickest 59.5)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Weight of the screen
108.5
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
150
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
150
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
260
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
888
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
1,300
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
650
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
4,436
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,218
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP30
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED
EMC Class A
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded(webOS)
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in(9W+9W)
I/O PORT
-
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)
