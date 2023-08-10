We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Cableless Installation and Clean Design
16:9 Aspect Ratio Optimized for FHD/UHD Content
Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet
Signal / Power Redundancy
Front Serviceability
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
Uniform Picture Quality
Vividness with Color Accuracy
RoHS Certified Safe Product
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.26
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
240 × 135
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
302.4 × 170.1
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.65
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
2 × 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
604.8 x 340.2 x 72.5
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.206
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
-
7.3
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
36.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
629,882
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
±0.5 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front
* Min. 50mm needed between cabinet rear surface and back wall.
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration, cd/m²)
-
600
-
Color Temperature
-
3,000 - 10,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
-
160 × 140
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
7,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
120
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
58
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
620
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)
-
409
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)
-
198
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
2,115
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50/60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,000
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-10° to +40°
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80%RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
-
IP5X
-
Certification
-
CE/FCC/cTUVus/CB
-
Environment
-
RoHS/REACH
-
Controller
-
LCLG006
-
