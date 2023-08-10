We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series
True Innovation Behind Simplicity
Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED
Optimum cable-less design for simple installation
*Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets)
04-Wireless-Data-Transfer-Cable-less-Power-Docking-Indoor-LED-Signage-ID-D
Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR
*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
EMC Class B Certified
4-in-1 LED Package
Standby Mode
Real-time 365 Care Service
*The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Power / Signal Redundancy Support
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power/signal redundancy features are available from the third quarter of 2020.
***The embedded back-up PSU model is optional.
All Spec
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
1.25
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
240 x 90
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.20
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
480 x 270
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.259
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
-
6.9
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
34.1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
-
600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Peak. 9,000:1
Typ. 5,000:1
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
107
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
64
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
527
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)
-
364
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
218
-
Power Consumption (BTU/㎡, Max.)
-
1,798
