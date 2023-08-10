We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCA Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.
Two Cabinet Options
The GSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.
IP Rated Weatherproof & 90° Corner Design
The cabinet is IP65 certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harsh outdoor environments. Also, if you add a 90° corner option, the GSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on the corners.
All Spec
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
IP rating Rear
IP65
IP rating Front
IP65
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
Operating Humidity
10~99%RH
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12.46
Weight of the screen
132
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.92
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x1,000x66.05
Cabinet material
Die-casting Magnesium
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128x256
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.5
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.3
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x500
Module Resolution (WxH)
64x128
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
Weight per Module (kg)
1.4
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,004x1,692x36.5 (Thickest 70)
Screen Resolution
1,920x1,080
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
Unit Case material
Die-casting Aluminum
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
5,800
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
680
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
1,700
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
341.2
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1,023.6
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,047.2
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,960
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,321
Controller
Embedded(webOS)
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
5,000
Brightness Uniformity(%)
0.98
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
500
Environment
RoHS, REACH
Model name
LAEC015-GN2
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out
Speaker
Built-in(9W+9W)
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
90 degree corner cut
O
