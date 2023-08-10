GSCA Versatile Series

About Cookies on This Site

GSCA039-GN2

Fast Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.

Easy Maintenance

The GSCA series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.

Two Cabinet Options

The GSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.

IP Rated Weatherproof & 90° Corner Design

The cabinet is IP65 certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harsh outdoor environments. Also, if you add a 90° corner option, the GSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on the corners.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimises limitations in installation and maintenance.
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

7.93

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

31.72

Module Resolution (WxH)

64x128

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

500x500x66.05

Cabinet material

Die-casting Magnesium

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

128x128

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.25

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.3

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

250x500

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x1

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

65,536

Pixel Configuration

Single SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

3.91

Service access

Front or Rear (select one only)

Weight per Module (kg)

1.4

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Brightness Uniformity(%)

0.97

Color Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300

Color Uniformity

±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

6,000:1

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

155

STANDARD

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 degree corner cut

O

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

170.6

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

511.8

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

2,047.2

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

50

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

150

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

600

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

INFORMATION

Model name

GSCA039-GN2

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

IP rating Front

IP65

IP rating Rear

IP65

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Humidity

10~99%RH

Operating Temperature(℃)

-30℃ to +45℃

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.