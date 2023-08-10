We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCA Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Two Cabinet Options
IP Rated Weatherproof& 90° Corner Design
All Spec
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
-
2,047.2
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
50
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
600
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
170.6
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
511.8
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
150
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
32.2
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
500x500x67.2
-
Cabinet material
-
Die-casting Magnesium
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
108x108
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.25
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.3
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
250x500
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
54x108
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
2x1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
46,656
-
Pixel Configuration
-
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
4.63
-
Service access
-
Front or Rear (select one only)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
8.05
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
1.4
-
Certification
-
CE, FCC, ETL
-
90 degree corner cut
-
O
-
Controller
-
CVCA
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Model name
-
GSCA046-GN2
-
IP rating Front
-
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP65
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Humidity
-
10~99%RH
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
-30℃ to +45℃
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
-
0.97
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
11,000:1
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
5,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
135
-
