GSCC Essential Series
Customisable Screen Ratio
90° Corner Design Available
IP Rated Weatherproof Design
All Spec
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
-30℃ to +50℃
-
IP rating Front
-
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP65
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-99%RH
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
115
-
Contrast Ratio
-
6,700:1
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
-
0.97
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
5,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
640x720x114.9
-
Cabinet material
-
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
80x90
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.46
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
8
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
17
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
2x3
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
320x240
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
40x30
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
15,625
-
Pixel Configuration
-
Single SMD
-
Service access
-
Front or Rear (select one only)
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
1.3
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
36.9
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
375.32
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
1,125.96
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
-
2,456.64
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
110
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
330
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
720
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
90 degree corner cut
-
X
-
Controller
-
CVCA
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Model name
-
GSCC080-GN
-
Certification
-
CE, FCC, ETL
-
