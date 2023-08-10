We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCC Essential Series
Customisable Screen Ratio
90° Corner Design Available
IP Rated Weatherproof Design
All Spec
-
Cabinet material
-
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
40x45
-
Pixel Configuration
-
DIP
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
16
-
Service access
-
Front or Rear (select one only)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
18.5
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
640x720x124
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.46
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
320x240
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
20x15
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
2x3
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
3,906
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
1.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
40.15
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-99%RH
-
IP rating Front
-
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP65
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
-30℃ to +50℃
-
Brightness Uniformity(%)
-
0.97
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Color Temperature (K)
-
3,200~9,300
-
Contrast Ratio
-
20,000:1
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
-
8,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
125
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
-
1,125.96
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
375.32
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
-
2,456.64
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
110
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
330
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
720
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Certification
-
CE, FCC, ETL
-
90 degree corner cut
-
O
-
Controller
-
CVCA
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Model name
-
GSCC160-GM
-
