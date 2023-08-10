About Cookies on This Site

55EF5G-P

Curvable OLED Signage

Artistic Space beyond Display

A woman and a child are going up a tunnel made of flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage through an escalator.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

 

The woman is looking at the weather and time information displayed on the curved screen.
Blending in with the space while captivating everyone’s mind. LG OLED signage offers unprecedentedly flexible design. Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige-enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms.
LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.
LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.
A screen of LG OLED Signage is slim, light, and flexible.

Splendid Design

LG OLED technology doesn’t require a backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer so it offers a flexible design with unbelievably lightweight and slim features.
Several screens can be arranged like tiles to embody the desired size.

Expandable Screen Size

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Variety of Curvature for Landmarks

The 55EF5G series supports various concave and convex curvature in both portrait and landscape orientations. You can differentiate your space in a variety of ways with beautifully curved displays to keep passengers captivated and immersed.

Variety of Curvature for Landmarks

On-site Customization

The 55EF5G series enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)*" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvature, depending on the requirements. This makes it possible to rapidly respond to changes on-site, making it easier to successfully build an eyecatching landmark.

The 55EF5G series is designed to bend the screen convex or concave, allowing flexibility in adjusting even when sudden requests are received on-site.

* A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.

Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once, reducing management burden.
Each of screen contents are synchronized and played without delay.

Videowall Playlist & Sync Playback

Through its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile for synchronized content playback.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

Contrast Ratio

150,000 : 1

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Hard coating (2H)
Reflectance Typ. 1.2%

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITYBR(JACK INTERFACE)

Input - Digital - HDMI

Yes (1), HDCP1.4

Input - Digital - DP

Yes (1), HDCP1.3

Input - RS232C IN

Yes (1)

Input - RJ45(LAN)

Yes (1)

Input - IR IN

Yes (1), External IR Receiver

Input - USB

USB2.0 Type A(2)

Output - DP Out

Yes (1)

Output - Audio Out

Yes (1)

Output - RS232C OUT

Yes (1) (w/ IR out)

Output - RJ45(LAN)

Yes (1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (LandScape, Off Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait, Off Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (LandScape, On Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait, On Bezel)

Weight (Head)

5.8Kg (LandScape, Head)
7.0Kg (Portrait, Head)
3.5Kg (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (LandScape, Head, w/Pemnut)
701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, w/Pemnut)
1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, w/o Pemnut)
701.4 x 1219.7 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, w/o Pemnut)
413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

KEY FEATURE

HW - Internal Memory

16GB

HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

Yes

HW - FAN

Yes

SW - webOS ver.

webOS4.0

SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

Yes

SW - USB Plug & Play

Yes

SW - Fail over

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync

Yes

SW - Video Tag

Yes (4)

SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

Yes

SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation

Yes

SW - Gapless Playback

Yes

SW - Tile Mode Setting

Yes

SW - Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SW - SNMP

Yes

SW - ISM Method

Yes

SW - Auto Set ID

Yes

SW - Status Mailing

Yes

SW - Control Manager

Yes

SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside

Yes

SW - Power - PM mode

Yes

SW - Power - Wake on LAN

Yes

SW - HDMI-CEC

Yes

SW - SI Server Setting

Yes

SW - Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

309 W

Max.

318 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55EF5G-P)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55EF5G-P)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55EF5G-P)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55EF5G-P)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55EF5G-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.