Curvable OLED Signage
Artistic Space beyond Display
A woman and a child are going up a tunnel made of flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage through an escalator.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Variety of Curvature for Landmarks
Variety of Curvature for Landmarks
On-site Customization
The 55EF5G series is designed to bend the screen convex or concave, allowing flexibility in adjusting even when sudden requests are received on-site.
* A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Hard coating (2H)
Reflectance Typ. 1.2%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
-
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
-
Input - Digital - DP
-
Yes (1), HDCP1.3
-
Input - RS232C IN
-
Yes (1)
-
Input - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes (1)
-
Input - IR IN
-
Yes (1), External IR Receiver
-
Input - USB
-
USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output - DP Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Output - Audio Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Output - RS232C OUT
-
Yes (1) (w/ IR out)
-
Output - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes (1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (LandScape, Off Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait, Off Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (LandScape, On Bezel)
T/R/L/B : 5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait, On Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
-
5.8Kg (LandScape, Head)
7.0Kg (Portrait, Head)
3.5Kg (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (LandScape, Head, w/Pemnut)
701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, w/Pemnut)
1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, w/o Pemnut)
701.4 x 1219.7 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, w/o Pemnut)
413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - FAN
-
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
webOS4.0
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
-
Yes (4)
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
-
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
-
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
309 W
-
Max.
-
318 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
