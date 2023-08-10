About Cookies on This Site

55EJ5G-B

Flat OLED Signage

Front view with infill image

Artistic Space beyond Display, LG Wallpaper OLED Signage

This sophisticated wallpaper OLED signage achieves the best possible picture quality, concealing its presence by blending in with the wall. Minimal space is required for installation, which simplifies the construction process. The luxurious atmosphere generated with this signage will provide customers with an extraordinary experience, making them feel like VIPs.

 

A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.
LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.
LG's OLED display is very slim and light with a depth of 4.9mm and a weight of 6.6kg.

Splendid Design

LG’s OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.
The edge of the display on the wall is so thin that it looks as if content is playing directly from the wall.

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edge of the wallpaper OLED totally blends in with the wall, giving audiences the sensation that content is being played directly within the wall itself. Integrating with and adding to a luxurious interior design, the wallpaper OLED is an effective method for delivering advertisements and information.
Multiple displays are managed and monitored through LAN daisy chain.

N×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally and vertically, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Multiple displays are managed and monitored through LAN daisy chain.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain is supported, allowing you to execute commands to control and monitor the displays and even update their firmware.
EJ5G series has a front installation feature, making it easier to tile displays.

Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has gotten much easier. Once the dedicated wall fixers are driven into a wall, a display can be easily hung on them. Video wall tiling has become more convenient, thanks to its front installation feature, which departs from the conventional side-sliding method.
Cables are so flexible that it is easily embedded in a wall or other structures.

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

As a result of in-depth consideration of usage scenarios, improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are pliable enough to be easily embedded in a wall or other structures.
All Spec

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Network Ready

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

ISM Method

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

PM mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Scan Inversion

YES

No Signal Image

NO

Auto Set ID

YES

Beacon

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Promota

NO

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1345 x 804 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

23.1Kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head)

6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 0%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

318W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

309W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)

Optional

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55EJ5G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55EJ5G-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55EJ5G-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55EJ5G-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55EJ5G-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55EJ5G-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55EJ5G-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55EJ5G-BJ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
9463_LG 55EW5FA_SPEC SHEET.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.