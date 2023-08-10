We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Flat OLED Signage
Artistic Space beyond Display, LG Wallpaper OLED Signage
This sophisticated wallpaper OLED signage achieves the best possible picture quality, concealing its presence by blending in with the wall. Minimal space is required for installation, which simplifies the construction process. The luxurious atmosphere generated with this signage will provide customers with an extraordinary experience, making them feel like VIPs.
A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
All Spec
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Promota
-
NO
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1345 x 804 x 207mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
23.1Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
-
6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 0%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
318W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
309W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)
-
Optional
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.