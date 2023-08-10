We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Indoor 55" Transparent OLED Signage | 55EW5G-V
See the unseen , LG Transparent OLED
LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.
People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing.
**Based on LG’s WFB series.
*Optically Clear Adhesive.
*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All Spec
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea
-
Optional
-
Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole), Tiling (ACC-V-EW5F)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
HDMI IN
-
YES (1ea)
-
DP IN
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
RS232C IN
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) IN
-
YES (1ea)
-
IR IN
-
YES
-
USB IN
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Bezel Colour
-
Transparent
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
11.7Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
23.2Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1225.5 x 810.1 x 6.6mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1345 x 920 x 207mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
N/A
-
Screen Size
-
55
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Colour gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Colour Depth
-
1.07 Billion colours
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Haze 3% (SET)
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Typ.
-
250W
-
Max.
-
280W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
-
N/A
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
