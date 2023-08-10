About Cookies on This Site

See the unseen , LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

 

People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Information about structures is displayed on the transparent OLED screens which are set up in front of the miniature structures.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38%* much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%**). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

*The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing.
**Based on LG’s WFB series.

A man is being shown information and photos of the dessert menu on the transparent OLED screens.

Accurate and Vivid Colours

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colours and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A thin and transparent tempered glass is attached to the Transparent OLED screen.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

*Optically Clear Adhesive.

A woman reviews her work by looking at it on the transparent OLED screens installed on the office windows.

Expandable Design (2×N Tiling)

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

Optional

Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole), Tiling (ACC-V-EW5F)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

YES / NO

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI IN

YES (1ea)

DP IN

YES (HDCP 1.3)

RS232C IN

YES

RJ45(LAN) IN

YES (1ea)

IR IN

YES

USB IN

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

HDMI Out

NO

Audio Out

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Transparent

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

Weight(Head)

11.7Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Weight(Head+Stand)

N/A

Packed Weight

23.2Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1225.5 x 810.1 x 6.6mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1345 x 920 x 207mm

Handle

NO

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

N/A

PANEL

Screen Size

55

Panel Technology

OLED

Back Light Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Colour gamut

BT709 120%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178º x 178º

Colour Depth

1.07 Billion colours

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Haze 3% (SET)

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

YES / YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

250W

Max.

280W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

N/A

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55EW5G-V)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55EW5G-V)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55EW5G-V)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55EW5G-V)
