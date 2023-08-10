We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Touch Signage
* Based on LG’s WFB series
* Optically Clear Adhesive
* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All Spec
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head)
-
14.6Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Packed Weight
-
23.1Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1345 x 945 x 207mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
N/A
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Optional
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(1.8M for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 10ea EMI gasket tape), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
NO
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3% (SET)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Transparency
-
33% (SET)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
USB2.0 Type B (1ea)
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
Chemical strengthening
-
Anti-Reflective
-
YES
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
YES
-
Thickness
-
3mm
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7 Professional, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
3.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø12 mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 10 Points
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
3mm (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
84% (Typ.)
-
Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
120ms ↓
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
280W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
250W
