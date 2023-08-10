About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
55EW5TK-A

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Front view with infill image

See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.

LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. Users could enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.

In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.

Information about the Colosseum is shown on the Transparent OLED screen set up in front of the Colosseum model.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Touch Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film. While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.
Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

*Optically Clear Resin

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Power Indicator

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Bezel Color

Matt Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1345 x 945 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

24.5Kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Crestron Connected

YES

PIP

NO

Wake on LAN

YES

External Input Rotation

NO

Auto Set ID

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Network Sync

NO

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

PANEL

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Transparency

33% (SET)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3% (SET)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

CONNECTIVITY

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

DP Out

YES

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

ACCESSORY

Optional

NO

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

PROTECTION GLASS

Shatter-Proof

YES

Degree of Protection

N/A

Anti-Reflective

YES

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Chemical strengthening

Thickness

3mm

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

300W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

280W

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø12 mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Protection Glass Thickness

3mm (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)

Protection Glass Transmission

84% (Typ.)

Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

120ms ↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55EW5TK-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55EW5TK-A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55EW5TK-A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55EW5TK-A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.