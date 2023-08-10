About Cookies on This Site

GSCC Essential Series

Customisable Screen Ratio

Cabinets of the GSCC series can be assembled to configure any screen size including the 16:9, 8:9 and 4:3 screen ratio. This enables customers to apply LED Screens according to installation sites.

Fast Assembly and Easy Maintenance

The fast lock helps LED modules be simply set up or dismantled. Separate power and control unit design also facilitates easy maintenance.
Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimises limitations in installation and maintenance.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add a 90° corner option, the GSCC series can deliver flawless content even when installed on the corners.

IP Rated Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the cabinet are IP65 certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

Print

All Spec

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Operating Humidity

10-99%RH

IP rating Front

IP65

IP rating Rear

IP65

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

-30℃ to +50℃

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Brightness Uniformity(%)

0.97

Color Uniformity

±0.003Cx,Cy

Color Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300

Contrast Ratio

20,000:1

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

8,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

125

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Cabinet material

Die-casting Aluminum

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

40x45

Pixel Configuration

DIP

Pixel Pitch (mm)

16

Service access

Front or Rear (select one only)

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

18.5

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.5

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

640x720x124

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.46

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

320x240

Module Resolution (WxH)

20x15

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x3

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

3,906

Weight per Module (kg)

1.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

40.15

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

1,125.96

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

375.32

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

2,456.64

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

110

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

330

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

720

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

INFORMATION

Model name

GSCC160-GM

STANDARD

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 degree corner cut

O

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.