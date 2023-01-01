About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LED Indoor Signage 2.50 Pixel Pitch - LSBE025-GD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG LED Indoor Signage 2.50 Pixel Pitch - LSBE025-GD

LSBE025-GD

LG LED Indoor Signage 2.50 Pixel Pitch - LSBE025-GD

LSBE Indoor LED Series

A large LED is installed on the wall of the shopping mall, displaying fashion advertisements vividly on the LED screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

LSBE uses only two modules to create one cabinet.

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

LSBE utilizes two modules to form a single cabinet, which helps minimize the gaps between modules compared to cabinets composed of multiple modules resulting in a smoother screen with fewer visible gaps. Moreover thanks to its structural advantage, LSBE allows for easy maintenance.

The frame of LSBE is composed of aluminum.

Durable Frame Design

LSBE incorporates an aluminum cabinet that enhances durability, and its high-strength frame, surpassing that of plastic, allows for stable operation.

Brightness

With a great brightness of 600 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it ideal for achieving bright indoor visibility.

LSBE has a brightness of 600 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBE series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBE series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBE series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

Model name

LSBE025-GD

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

Single SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

2.50

Module Resolution (WxH)

120x135

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

300x337.5x13

Weight per Module (kg)

0.95

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x1

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

240x135

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

600x337.5x72

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.203

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

6.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

32.0

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

160,000

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.3

Cabinet material

Die-casting Aluminum

Service access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

600

Color Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

150

Brightness Uniformity(%)

97%

Color Uniformity

±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000:1

Processing Depth (bit)

14

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

93

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

36

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

460

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

317

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

122

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

1,570

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature(℃)

-20℃ to +40℃

Operating Humidity

10~80%RH

IP rating Front

IP50

IP rating Rear

IP50

STANDARD

Certification

CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 degree corner cut

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(LSBE025-GD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.