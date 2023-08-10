About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Mono X® 2 Black

LG UK Mono X® 2 Black Solar for Business improved its high performance modules, superior standards of design, manufacture, back up support and warranties.

zz_1476670530634_1477070098649

275 / 280 Wp

LG Mono X® 2 Black

LG's new module, LG Mono X® 2 Black, adopts LG's Cello Technology™. Cello Technology™ replaces 3 busbars with 12 thin wires to enhance power output and reliability. LG Mono X® 2 Black demonstrates LG's efforts to increase customer value beyond efficiency. It features enhanced warranty, duravility, performance under real environmental

Advanced 25-year performance guarantee

LG Mono X® 2 Black has an enhanced linear performance warranty with a max. annual degradation of max. -0.6 . Thus, Lg guarantees a min. of 83.6 of the nominal power even after 25 years of operation.

Reduced LID

The LG Mono X® 2 Black has reduced the initial degradation of solar cells by applying LG`s new LiLY (LID-improvement for Lifetime Yield) Technology, which controls the reaction of Boron and Oxygen, a key factor of LID (Light induced Degradation).

Aesthetic Roof

LG Mono X® 2 Black has been designed with aesthetics in mindl; thinner wires that appear all black at a distance. The product can increase the value of a property with its modern design.

Outstanding Durability

With in newly reinforced frame design, the LG Mono X® 2 Black can endure a front load up to 6000 Pa (represents snow height of normal snow of more than 1.8 meters) and a rear load up to 5400 Pa (represents wind speed of up to 93 m/s, compare max. wind speed of Hurricane Katrina 2005 of max. 75 m/s).

High Power Output

Compared with previous models, theLG Mono X® 2 Black has been designed to significantly enhance its output efficiency to produce maximun power even in limited space.

Light and Convenient

LG Mono X® 2 Black has been carefully designed, it weighs just 17kg and has better grips that allow for quick installation.