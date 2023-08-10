About Cookies on This Site

LG Mono X® 2

LG UK Mono X® 2 Solar for Business provide high-quality monocrystalline module which include durability, convenient installation, and aesthetic exterior. Find out more about it below.

Solar_Products_MonoX_2_1461313614704_1477070012061

275 / 280 Wp

LG Mono X® 2 Black

LG's new module, LG Mono X® 2 Black, adopts LG's Cello Technology™. Cello Technology™ replaces 3 busbars with 12 thin wires to enhance power output and reliability. LG Mono X® 2 Black demonstrates LG's efforts to increase customer value beyond efficiency. It features enhanced warranty, duravility, performance under real environmental

Features Tech Specs
Features
Solar_PDP_NeON2_1_1

DVE

Solar_PDP_NeON2_1_3

CE

Solar_PDP_NeON2_1_4

APPROVED PRODUCT

Enhanced Performance Warranty

LG Mono X® 2 has an enhanced performance warranty. The initial degradation of cells has been improved from -3％ to -2％, and the annual rate of degradation has fallen from -0.7％/yr to -0.6％/yr.

Reduced LID

The LG Mono X® 2 has reduced the initial degradation of solar cells by applying LG’s new LiLY (LID-improvement for Lifetime Yield) Technology, which controls the reaction of Boron and Oxygen, a key factor of LID (Light Induced Degradation).

Improved Product Warranty

As well as the enhanced performance warranty, LG has extended the product warranty of the LG Mono X® 2 for an additional 2 years.

Aesthetic Roof

LG Mono X® 2 has been designed with aesthetics in mind; thinner wires that appear all black at a distance. The product can increase the value of a property with its modern design.

Outstanding Durability

With is newly reinforced frame design, the LG Mono X® 2 can endure a front load up to 6000 Pa, and a rear load up to 5400 Pa.

Light and Convenient

Compared with previous models, the LG NeON® 2 has been designed to significantly enhance its output efficiency making it efficient even in limited space.

Summary

Horizontal Table
Cell TypeFrameCellsOutput
Monocrystaline, N-typeBlack Frame (Available White Frame)6x10 cells290W, 285W, 280W

Technical Specification

Vertical Table
Dimensions (L x W x H)1640x1000x40 mm
# of Busbars12 (Multi Wire Busbar)
Front Load6000 Pa
Rear Load5400 Pa
Product Warrenty12 Years
Module Efficiency(％)17.7 (290W standard)