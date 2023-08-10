About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27-inch 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27-inch 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED

27HQ710S-W

27-inch 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED

27HQ710S-W front view
27-inch 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED
27HQ710S

27-inch 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.

*Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

High Image Quality with Mini-LED

Edge LED Pictogram.

Edge LED

Mini-LED Pictogram.

Mini-LED

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.

**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

sRGB 139% (Area) & DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).

sRGB 139% (Area) & DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

*Comparison of the previous LG 27HJ710S model (triangle outlined in black) that supports sRGB 115% (Area), 98% (Coverage). The 27HQ710S (triangle outlined in yellow) supports the color gamut of sRGB 139 (Area) and DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
**All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
***Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Durable Design

Dustproof & Water Resistance

Failover Input Switch

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.

**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

User Convenience

Up to 4PBP & PIP

Mirror & Rotation Mode

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.

**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Inch (Aspect Ratio)

27-inch (16:9)

Resolution

4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Technology

Mini LED

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass (1.3t, Anti-reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 110.9% (CIE1976, Area), DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976, Coverage),sRGB 139% (Area), sRGB 100% (Coverage)

Viewing Angles (CR≥10)

178° (Right / Left),178° (Up / Down)

Brightness (Typ.)

800cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:01:00

Response Time

5ms (GTG (Gray-to-Gray))

FEATURE

DICOM Compliant

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes

HDR

HDR 10, HDR Effect

Super Resolution+

Yes

VIDEO

Input Terminals

HDMI 2.0 x1, DisplayPort x1, DVI x1, 3G-SDI x1

SIGNALS

Output Terminals

DisplayPort x1, DVI x1, 3G-SDI x1

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1 Upstream (ver. 3.0), 1 Downstream (ver. 3.0)

POWER

Input

AC: 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
Monitor DC in 19V~24V

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

RESISTANCE RATING

Resistance Rating

IP45 (Front), IP32 (Excluding Front), IK06

USER CONVENIENCE

User Convenience

Picture-By-Picture: Yes (2PBP / 3PBP / 4PBP) / Picture-In-Picture: Yes
Rotation & Mirror Mode, Failover Input Switch, 2 Hot Keys, Flicker Safe

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Weight

8.0kg (18lb)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(27HQ710S-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.