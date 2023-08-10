We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch 4K Surgical Monitor with Mini-LED
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
High Image Quality with Mini-LED
*Comparison of the previous LG 27HJ710S model (triangle outlined in black) that supports sRGB 115% (Area), 98% (Coverage). The 27HQ710S (triangle outlined in yellow) supports the color gamut of sRGB 139 (Area) and DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
Durable Design
Dustproof & Water Resistance
Failover Input Switch
User Convenience
Up to 4PBP & PIP
Mirror & Rotation Mode
All Spec
-
Inch (Aspect Ratio)
-
27-inch (16:9)
-
Resolution
-
4K (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Technology
-
Mini LED
-
Surface Treatment
-
Protection Glass (1.3t, Anti-reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 110.9% (CIE1976, Area), DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976, Coverage),sRGB 139% (Area), sRGB 100% (Coverage)
-
Viewing Angles (CR≥10)
-
178° (Right / Left),178° (Up / Down)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
800cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:01:00
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GTG (Gray-to-Gray))
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
HDR 10, HDR Effect
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Input Terminals
-
HDMI 2.0 x1, DisplayPort x1, DVI x1, 3G-SDI x1
-
Output Terminals
-
DisplayPort x1, DVI x1, 3G-SDI x1
-
USB
-
1 Upstream (ver. 3.0), 1 Downstream (ver. 3.0)
-
Input
-
AC: 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
Monitor DC in 19V~24V
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
120W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Resistance Rating
-
IP45 (Front), IP32 (Excluding Front), IK06
-
User Convenience
-
Picture-By-Picture: Yes (2PBP / 3PBP / 4PBP) / Picture-In-Picture: Yes
Rotation & Mirror Mode, Failover Input Switch, 2 Hot Keys, Flicker Safe
-
Weight
-
8.0kg (18lb)
