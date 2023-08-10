About Cookies on This Site

Whole new type UST LED projector

PF1000U

Whole new type UST LED projector

Ultra Short Throw

Ultra Short Throw

Up to 100

Up to 100

Neat and tidy front view

Neat and tidy front view

No Shadow

No Shadow

TV tuner

TV tuner

Full HD 1080P

Full HD 1080P

Screen Share

Screen Share

Smart Mobile Linky

Smart Mobile Link

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

USB Plug & Paly

USB Plug & Paly

Corner Keystone

Corner Keystone

30000hrs LED

30000hrs LED




World Best seller for 8 years

2008~2015 LED projector selling data, PMA

Only 38cm To get 100inch Big Picture

PF1000U is whole new type of projector for home cinema. It only needs 38cm to get 100inch cinematic size(11cm for 60inch). Without distance calculation, just put PF1000U on your existing furniture(or floor) in front of wall and play.

Enjoy anything with 100inch class size

LG Minibeam UST, PF1000U gives you a cinematic viewing experience up-to an extra large 100 inch class size

Designed for harmonic interior

If you are not satisfied with conventional projector with messy wires on middle of your table or ugly ceiling bracket, Minibeam UST will be perfect solution for you. Just put in on your furniture near the wall, then you get neat and tidy interior immediately.

No shadow on the screen

You don't need to worry about shadow on the screen, because there is no need to walk around in front of projector.

Live TV anywhere

LG Minibeam UST, PF1000U is a portable projector with TV functions. Be it the TV tuner, PF1000U is able to receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows with up to 100-inch class size.

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

LG Minibeam UST(PF1000U) offers clear 1080P picture quality with 1000Lumen high brightness, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine. Innovative 1000 Lumen high brightness on UST provides more clear visibility.

Go Wireless

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen Share provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphone, or tablets.

Bring your favorite contents devices to big screen

With various wired support, PF1000U can connect with various devices such as TV set-top box, consol game, lap top, tablet, and smartphone.

Bluetooth sound out for wireless sound system

Wirelessly stream sound directly from projector to bluetooth compatible sound system like home audio, headphone and portable speaker for a seamless listening experience.

No Laptop Required

When watching movies of having presentations Don't need to connect PC anymore Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.

More accurate adjustment with 4 corner keystone

If you want more squarely organized picture, 4 corner keystone will help you to adjust it corner by corner. It corrects horizontal distortion and vertical distortion of your picture.

Semi-permanent LED illumination system

LG's high-efficiency LED light source will last up to 30,000 hours. It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don't spend lamp replacement cost anymore.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

Full HD(1920x1080)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

1000

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

150,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

30dB(A)

Noise - Normal

24dB(A)

Noise - Economic

21dB(A)

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

80%

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Image - Screen Size

60" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard

80"@51.4cm

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

0.29

Projection Offset

125%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / polish/ Russian/ Greek / Turkish

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Original/Full Wide/ 16:9/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

3W + 3W Stereo

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

131 x 309 x 128/89 (including mirror/discluding mirror)

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.9kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - RF

DTV/ATV

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

1280*1024(60Hz) (incl. 1080p 60Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

1080i/p, 720p, 480i/p, 576i/p

Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

NTSC, PAL

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

1

RGB(PC) Audio in

1

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2 (1 MHL)

USB

1

RF IN

1

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Digital Keystone Correction

Horizontal/Vertical (Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Picture Still

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes (Teletext, Subtitle)

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

DTV Tuner

Yes (DVB-T2)

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Titan Black

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

Simple Book

CD Manual

Yes

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

3D Glasses

DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Phone to Comp.

1

Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

1

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

Remote Control (New) + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.