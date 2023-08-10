About Cookies on This Site

Battery Embedded 100 Lumens Pico Projector 854 x 480 RGB LED 100000:1

Semi-permanent LED Illumination System

LG's LED light lasts for 30,000 hours. It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don't spend lamp replacement cost anymore.
Laptop-free Projector

When watching movies or having presentations, don't need to connect PC anymore. Just plug and play USB to watch movies, pictures, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.

Live TV Anywhere

Bting The Smartphone Into The Big Screen

Auto Keystone

Auto Keystone enables to correct distorted screen image automatically. All you need to do is just wait for 3 seconds and you can get a corrected image.

WIRELESS SCREEN SHARE WITH MOBILE DEVICES

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen Share provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphones, or tablets.

*Product image shown here is for representation purpose only.

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

The LG Minibeam provides excellent picture quality with 100,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine.
With 100,000:1 contrast, it presents impressive white and black achromatic colors.LED light source that generate color through red, green, blue separated light source, gives 114% vivid chromatic color than conventional lamp projectors. Triple XD engine, the essence technique of half century history LG TV, adjust picture more clearly to represents picture more naturally.

Parkour with Beaming Drone #LG MiniBeam

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

WVGA (854x480)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

100

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

24 dB(A)

Noise - Economic

21dB(A)

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

85%

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

10" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard

40"@1.45m

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.64

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/ Greek / Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Cinema Zoom/Full

Sound

1W mono

Battery

Built-in type (2H)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

108 x 103 x 44

Net Weight (kg or g)

270g

Power Consumption (Max.)

13W(Display) 24W(Recharge + Display)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes (HDMI)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

simple Book (China: Full Book)

CD Manual

Yes (Except China)

Warranty Card

Yes

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

White (Card type / 10 key)

Conformances(Regulation)

KC, CE/CB, FCC/UL, NOM etc.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.