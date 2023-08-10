About Cookies on This Site

PW800G

Wireless Connection with mobile devices (Screen Share) 1280 x 800 RGB LED 800 Lumen 100000:1

                      

                                     

Two styles with jelly skin guard

Be it the jelly skin guard, PW800G gives two style. It makes you never get bored of its style.

VIEWING EXPERIENCE UP TO 250 CM SIZE

LG Minibeam, PW800G gives you an cinematic viewing experience with up an extra large 254 CM class size.The sheet size of theprojector,which is equl to four 127 CM TV's, will make your home cinema experience so immersive you will feel like you brought the theater into your home.

Live TV anywhere

The LG Minibeam, PW800G is a portable projector with TV ready functions. To enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows, just connect set-top box(or line) of cableTV, setelite TV or IP TV.

WIRELESS SCREEN SHARE WITH MOBILE DEVICES

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen Share provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphones, or tablets.

BRING THE SMARTPHONE INTO THE BIG SCREEN

PW800G is capable to connect mobile device not just with wireless, but also with wire(HDMI/MHL/slimport or converter cable).

LED with 100,000:1 Contrast Ratio + Triple XD

The efficient LED light source enables a 114 wider color gamut than conventional lamps with reference-quality contrast ratio, while LG's renowned Triple XD Engine yield precise, natural picture quality.

No Laptop Required

Making an important presentation? Watching a video? You no longer to lug and connect your computer. Just plug in a USB drive and open files in*PPT, Excel, Word and more.

AUTO KEYSTONE

Auto keystone automatically detects and corrects the distortion common to projector setups.up to 40 degrees in just three seconds.

Semi-permanent LED illumination system

LG's high-efficiency LED light source will last up to 30,000 hours. At 4 hours per day,that's 20 years before you'll need to replace the lamp!

Minibeam anywhere

                         

Parkour with Beaming Drone #LG MiniBeam

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

WXGA(1280x800)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

800

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

34 dB(A)

Noise - Normal

31 dB(A)

Noise - Economic

26 dB(A)

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

90% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard

40"@1.3m

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.5

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Greek / Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full

Sound

1W + 1W Stereo

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

140 x 140 x 50

Net Weight (kg or g)

600g

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

480i/576i

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

1

RGB(PC) Audio in

1

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

3D

DLP 3D Ready (DLP Link)

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Picture Still

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green, Logo)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Carry Bag

Pouch (Jelly Skin Guard)

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

simple Book (China: Full Book)

CD Manual

Yes (Except China)

Warranty Card

Yes

3D Glasses

DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

1

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote Controller

Remote (Card Type) + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB, FCC/UL, NOM etc. Global

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.